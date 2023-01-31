Otis Colbert, age 74 of Forest, died at Hardin Memorial Hospital on Jan. 29, 2023.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com

