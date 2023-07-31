Home Obituaries Owen Roach

Owen Roach

Posted on July 31, 2023
0

A graveside service for Owen Roach, 66 will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Patterson Cemetery by Rev. Ken Gray.  

He died Thursday, July 27, 2023 at The Manor at Greendale.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply