A celebration of life service for Pamela J. Bowers will be 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the Veterans Memorial Park Golf Course clubhouse in Kenton.

She died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1949 in Lima to the late Howard F. Bowers and the late Nellie (Blankenship) Burket. On April 21, 2019 she married Bart Steele and he survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are a sister; Ramona Lewis of Kenton; seven nieces and nephews, Harvey Hites, Howard (Dee) Bowers, Chuck (Kim) Bowers, Eric Bowers, Brian Kies, Gary Kies and Victoria (Joseph) Long; several great- and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Hites and Milton Bowers.

Pam worked as a nurses aide in home health care for several years.

She was very artistic and enjoyed spending her time, drawing, coloring and painting.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.