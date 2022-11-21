Pamela “Pam” Sue (Ankrom) McIver, 57 of Kenton, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Hardin Memorial Hospital after a near yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.

Per her wishes, there will be no services at this time, a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Arrangements through Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt Victory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pam’s honor may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

