age 70, Lakeview

formerly of Kenton

Services for Pamela Ramsdell will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Immaculate Conception Church in Kenton by Father Jeffrey Tigyer. Burial will be at a later date.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton, where prayer services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at her residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!