Pamela Sue Ferst, age 58, passed away at 9:22 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Blanchard Place in Kenton, Ohio, after a long struggle with multiple sclerosis.

A funeral service for Pam Ferst will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Steve Sturgeon. Burial will follow at Otterbein Cemetery.

Visitations will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Beech Grove Wesleyan Church or to the family and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

