Patricia A Good

Age, 89

Ada

Private family services to be held. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born on February 12, 1930. She was a born again Christian and went home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2019.

She graduated from Dola High School and had worked at Marathon Oil in Findlay and also as a school secretary and a bank teller, but her favorite job was that of a farmer’s wife. On May 14, 1950 she married Neil Good. He preceded her in death in 2016.

They had one daughter, Robin, who is married to Dan Porte. Neil and Patty have two grandchildren, Kara, married to Don Wallis, and a grandson, Michael Porte. They have three great granddaughters and four great grandsons. She had two sisters, Betty Lou Good and Shirley Murphy, both of whom had preceded her in death.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kenton.

In her Christian life she played the organ and sang in the choir and stayed active in the churches she attended.

She loved gardening and raising roses and was a member of the Hardin Northern Garden Club.

Patty will be missed by all those who loved her.

Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Kenton.

