Funeral services for Patricia A. Watkins, 87 of Kenton, will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Patricia’s honor may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice or to The Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!