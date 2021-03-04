Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 76

Kenton

Services for Patricia Ann Castle will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor David Odegard. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to services on Friday. Masks will be required and Covid-19 guidelines should be followed.

She died on Monday, March 1, 2021 at her residence.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

