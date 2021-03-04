Patricia Ann Castle Posted on March 4, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 76Kenton Services for Patricia Ann Castle will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor David Odegard. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Friends may call two hours prior to services on Friday. Masks will be required and Covid-19 guidelines should be followed. She died on Monday, March 1, 2021 at her residence. Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!