There will be no service for Patricia L. Scanlin per her request. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

She died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Darby Glenn Nursing and Rehab, Hilliard.

She was born on March 13, 1929 in Toledo to the late Paul and Louise (Flanagan) O’Rourke. She married John P. Scanlin in June of 1952 and he preceded her in death.

Surviving are her daughter, Eileen Scanlin of Galloway; a son, Patrick (Marsha) Scanlin of Dublin; a sister-in-law, Norma O’Rourke; a niece, Kathy and nephews, Michael (Claire) and Kevin. She also is survived by her furry trusted companion, Finnegan.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul O’Rourke.

“Patsy” grew up in Kenton and after graduating from Kenton High School, she attended Mary Manse College in Toledo.

She held several positions during her career and retired from Central Benefits in Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Pat’s name to Bella Care Hospice, 110 Polaris Parkway, Suite 302, Westerville, OH 43082 or the Alzheimer’s Association of Franklin County, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.