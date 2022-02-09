Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Patricia L. Snook

Funeral services for Patricia L. Snook, 81 will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at the Blanchard River Church of Christ, Dunkirk with Pastor David Dissinger. Interment will be in Hueston Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

She died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at Ridgewood Manor, Maumee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blanchard River Church of Christ in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!