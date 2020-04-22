Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 89

Van Wert

Private graveside services for Patricia M. Davis will be held at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery.

She died at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home.

Preferred memorials are to Williams-Syndrome.org or CHP Hospice.

Arrangements are by Cowan and Son Funeral Home, Van Wert.

