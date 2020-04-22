Patricia M. Davis Posted on April 22, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 89Van Wert Private graveside services for Patricia M. Davis will be held at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. She died at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home. Preferred memorials are to Williams-Syndrome.org or CHP Hospice. Arrangements are by Cowan and Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!