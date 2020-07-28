Home Obituaries Patricia Stephens

Patricia Stephens

Posted on July 28, 2020
0
Age, 89
Kenton

There will be no services held for Patricia Stephens. It was her wish to be cremated. Burial in Preston Cemetery will take place at a later date.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

She died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

