Patrick J. "Pat" Clark Posted on April 9, 2020

Age, 92
Lima

Private family services for Patrick J. "Pat" Clark will be held with Pastor Dick Jueckstock. He died at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services of Ada.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.