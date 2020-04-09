Home Obituaries Patrick J. “Pat” Clark

Patrick J. “Pat” Clark

Posted on April 9, 2020
0
Age, 92
Lima

Private family services for Patrick J. “Pat” Clark will be held with Pastor Dick Jueckstock.

He died at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services of Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

