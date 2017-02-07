Services for Patty L. Sturgell will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to services.

Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 9:34 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

