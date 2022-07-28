Patty Whitaker

A celebration of life for Patty Ann (Wages) Whitaker, 72 will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at the Kenton Eagles.

She passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at The OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patty’s honor may be made to the American Heart Association.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

