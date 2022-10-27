Paul A. Stephan, age 91, of Wharton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at his home. He was surrounded by the family who loved him so much.

Funeral services for Paul A. Stephan will be private.

Memorials may be made to the Upper Sandusky Community Library and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

