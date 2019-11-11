Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Paul C. “Mac” McDaniel will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay by Pastor Ben Lowell. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

He died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2019.

He was born Sept. 2, 1931 in Forest to the late Russell H. and Mary W. (Wentz) McDaniel. He married Lois Jean Spoon on May 3, 1953 and she preceded him in death on March 17, 2015.

Surviving are a son, Lon (Cheryl) McDaniel of Findlay; a brother, Irvan McDaniel of Marysville; a sister, Janet McCann of Mayer, Ariz.; a grandson, Russell R. McDaniel of San Diego, Calif.; a step-granddaughter, Melissa Cole and one step great-granddaughter, Elsa Cole.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and Glenn McDaniel, and three sisters, Carol Wright, Evelyn Price and Cleta Fry.

Mac was a 1949 graduate of Forest High School.

Following high school, he served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he received the Purple Heart.

Mac was an electric motor repairman and was the owner of Findlay Armature Co. in Findlay for many years.

He was a member of the American Legion, Ralph D. Cole Post 3, a Life Member of the AMVETS and the VFW 5645.

Mac also served for many years on the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

He also loved fishing and football.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Mac to the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.



