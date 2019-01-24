Age, 48

Kenton

Graveside services for Paul “Chris” Hunsicker will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 at Fairview McDonald Cemetery.

He died at his residence on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

