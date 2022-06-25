Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Paul E. Cramer Jr., 56 of Dunkirk, will be on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with a Masonic Service following the visitation.

Paul died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the OSU Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hardin Northern Youth Sports.

Online condolences may be expressed to pricefh.net

