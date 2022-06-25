Paul E. Cramer Jr. Posted on June 25, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Services for Paul E. Cramer Jr., 56 of Dunkirk, will be on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with a Masonic Service following the visitation. Paul died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the OSU Hospital. Memorial contributions may be made to Hardin Northern Youth Sports. Online condolences may be expressed to pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!