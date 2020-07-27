Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 85

Yalaha, Fla.

A celebration of the life of Paul Eugene Spradlin will be held at Alger First United Methodist Church, 101 Montville St, Alger on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m.

He died on Friday, July 10, 2020 at home after an extended illness.

Please email your favorite pics of Paul to www.paul.spradlin.obit.2020@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hiers-baxley.com.

