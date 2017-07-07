age 39, Green Camp

Services for Paul Jolliff will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington by Pastor Brock Klobe. Burial will follow in Keller Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Sunday.

Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in his memory.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

He died on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Marion General Hospital due to complications of Mytonic Dystrophy.

