Home Obituaries Paul Jolliff

Paul Jolliff

Posted on July 7, 2017
0
0
4

age 39, Green Camp

Services for Paul Jolliff will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington by Pastor Brock Klobe. Burial will follow in Keller Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Sunday.

Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in his memory.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

He died on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Marion General Hospital due to complications of Mytonic Dystrophy.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Mary Margaret Johnson

    Graveside services for Mary Margaret Johnson will be at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Cemete…
    July 7, 2017
    1 min read
  • Coty A. Harsh

    Coty A. Harsh

    Age, 22 McGuffey Services for Coty A. Harsh will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the McGuffey…
    July 6, 2017
    1 min read
  • Marilyn Jean “Jeannie” Lowe

    Marilyn Jean “Jeannie” Lowe

    Age, 83 Kenton Services for Marilyn Jean “Jeannie” Lowe will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at …
    July 6, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply