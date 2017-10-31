A memorial service for Paul M. Herman will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Kenton by Pastor Jonathan Hanover. On Saturday at 11 a.m. there will be a memorial service at the Grandview Cemetery chapel in Salem by the Rev. Ross Jackson.

He died at 1:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church, Kenton, Bridge Hospice Care Center of Findlay and/or the Salem H.S. Alumni Assoc.

The Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

