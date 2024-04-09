Paul Martin “Marty” Ritzler, 80 of Kenton passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. He was born to the late Paul and Marcella G. (Gliebe) Ritzler in Kenton on February 29, 1944.

Visitation for Marty will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2024 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 15, 2024 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where additional visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pastor Jason Manns will officiate and burial will follow in Grove Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the Amvets Post 1994.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Marty to the Kenton Soccer Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!