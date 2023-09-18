Services for Paul W. Amos, 89 will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky by Pastor Barry Halter Jr. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. An Elks Memorial Service will be held at 7:30pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

He died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab. He was born June 17, 1934 in Vinton, Ohio to the late Henry and Alice (McFarland) Amos. He married RoseMarie Martig on July 5, 1958 and she survives.

Also surviving are his children, Linda (Greg) Wolf, Auburn, IN, and Jeff (Deb) Amos, Upper Sandusky.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Amos.