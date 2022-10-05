A visitation for Paula A. Harp, 66 of Kenton, will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Grove Cemetery Committal building in Kenton. The family is also planning a celebration of life at the Kenton Eagles following the graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paula’s honor may be made to the Infusion Center at the Hardin Memorial Hospital, Ohio Health Hospice of Marion, Not By Choice or the family for expenses.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!