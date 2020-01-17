Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Pauline Nichols Weaver, 88 of Findlay and formerly of Kenton passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1931 in Hardin County to the late Arthur and Grace Nichols. She lived most of her life in Hardin County and a short time in Michigan.

Mrs. Weaver is survived by two children; Valerie (Kent) Krugh of Cincinnati and Phillip (Deb) Weaver of Findlay, five grandchildren; Allison (Ian) Grimes of Chapel Hill, NC and Emily (Mike) Shalk of Cincinnati, Kristin (Eric) Lopez of Findlay, Tiffany (Aaron) Weare of Findlay and Bradley Weaver of Delaware, Ohio. She is also survived by two sisters; Lucille (Bob) Newland of rural Kenton and Doris (Vernon) Dirmeyer of rural Dunkirk, great grandchildren; Elijah Grimes, Tessa Grimes, Nora Grimes, Pierce Lopez, Lane Lopez, Maggie and Millie Weare, Charlotte Weaver and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Austin “Sam” Weaver, sisters; Mary (Earl) Lease, Esther (Jerry) Fagan, brother, Karl (Marion) Nichols.

She served has a 4-H Club advisor for the Mt. Victory Volunteers Club and also served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and Sunday School Teacher. Pauline also ministered with the “Sunshine Callers” at Hardin Hills and was a member of the Hardin Memorial Hospital Guild and Hospital Volunteer.

She previously worked in the offices of Spencer-Walker Press in Columbus, the law offices of attorney Paul McKinley, Sr and Senator Gene Simpson, attorney Carlos Faulkner and the offices of Rockwell International.

Pauline was an active member of the Abundant Life Assembly of God, 1010 E. Franklin St, Kenton where a funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm Tuesday until the time of service. Pastor Jim Goldsmith will officiate and burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Pauline to the American Heart Association, Gideon’s International or the Abundant Life Assembly of God.

