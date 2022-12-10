Funeral services for Pauline Shadley, 97 will begin at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by Pastor Trent Boedicker. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

She died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Vancrest of Ada.

She was born on March 8, 1925 in Hardin County to the late James Delmar and Lucille Elizabeth (Neubert) Shadley.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Shadley; and four sisters: Lola McCoy, Mary Wales, Wilma Ernsberger and Margaret Shadley.