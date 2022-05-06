Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for Peggy A. Byers, 59, of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Caleb Burkey officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Peggy died on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

