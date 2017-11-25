Age, 76

Forest

Graveside services for Peggy Ann Vanderpool will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Patterson Cemetery by Pastor Joe Searfoss.

She died Thursday, November 23, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made to Peggy Vanderpool Memorial Fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a story.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!