Home Obituaries Peggy Ann Vanderpool

Peggy Ann Vanderpool

Posted on November 25, 2017
0
0
33

Age, 76
Forest

Graveside services for Peggy Ann Vanderpool will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Patterson Cemetery by Pastor Joe Searfoss.

She died Thursday, November 23, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made to Peggy Vanderpool Memorial Fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a story.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • John R. Hooker

    John R. Hooker

    Age, 68 Belle Center Services for John R. Hooker will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Alger F…
    November 25, 2017
    2 min read
  • Gary Alan Ramsey

    Gary Alan Ramsey

    Age, 63 Dola Graveside services for Gary Alan Ramsey will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at…
    November 25, 2017
    1 min read

  • Harry F. King

    Age, 84 Kenton Arrangements for Harry F. King are incomplete at the Price-McElroy Funeral …
    November 25, 2017
    24 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply