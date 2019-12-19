Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 69

Kenton

Services for Peggy Darlene Huber will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Craig Mansfield and Calvin Waugh officiating. Burial will follow in Otterbein Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday.

She passed away peacefully at her home in Kenton, surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

She was born on April 23, 1950 in Kenton, Ohio to the late Harold and Irene (Risner) Legge, and was the youngest of seven children. On June 23, 1970, she married Robert G. Hastings they parted. She then married Ronald Huber on August 4, 2004.

Peggy was the loving mother of Bobbi Jo (Tom) Drumm; the treasured Mamaw of Haily (Ethan) Conway, Hayden (Erin) Bradley, Rylie Drumm, Storm Drumm and Ceynor Drumm. Children of R.G. Hastings; Shawn Hastings and Sheryl (David) Parker. She was the dear sister of Dave (Carol) Legge, Betty Helton, Mary Herron, Jim (Janice) Legge, and many nieces and nephews all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her loved ones.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husbands Ron Huber and Robert G. Hastings; her father and mother, Harold and Irene Legge and brothers, Ray Legge and William (Bill) Legge.

Peggy graduated from Kenton High School in 1968, and served in the U.S. Air Force in 1969. She attended the Hepburn United Methodist Church and was a caregiver for many in the Hardin County area, retiring from the Blanchard Place where she enjoyed caring for others.

Her joy came from serving an amazing God. She had a passion for art, photography, poetry, reading, music, fishing and she treasured her time spent with her grandchildren and family. She was known for her wisdom and kind, compassionate spirit.

Even though cancer planned to make her weak, it inadvertently made her strong. Her unwavering faith in God, the love and prayers of family, friends and many supporters carried her as she faced this brave journey with courage, grace, dignity and strength. Her signature gift of wisdom, sweet and loving demeanor encouraged and inspired all those who knew and loved her.

Suggested remembrances may be made to Not by Choice and Gideons Bible donations.

The family would like to send a sincere thank you for the love and support of family, friends and staff of Universal Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.