Peggy E. Rogers, 85 of Kenton passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023.

She was born in Kenton on May 5, 1937 to the late Emmitt and Mildred (Wroten) Dyer. Peggy married Charles E. Rogers on May 19, 1955 and he preceded her in death on November 4, 2015.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Craig Mansfield officiating. Burial will follow in Norman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Peggy to the First Baptist Church, Kenton. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

