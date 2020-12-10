Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 84

McGuffey

A private family service for Peggy J. “Peg” Jordan will be at the Preston Cemetery in Alger at a later date.

She died at 3:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice at 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger.

