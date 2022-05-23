Peggy Jo Johnon Posted on May 23, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Services for Peggy Jo Johnon, 81 will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at the Price-McElroy Funeral home in Kenton by the Rev. Randall Forester. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery. Friends may call three hours prior to the services. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!