Services for Peggy Jo Johnon, 81 will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at the Price-McElroy Funeral home in Kenton by the Rev. Randall Forester. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call three hours prior to the services.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

