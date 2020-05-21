Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 68

Kenton

A graveside service for Peggy Loraine Stewart will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday May 22, 2020 in Hueston Cemetery, Forest by the Rev. Denny Livingston.

She died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Peggy L. Stewart memorial fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Condolences may be made at www.shieldsfh.com.

