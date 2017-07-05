age 58, Alger

A memorial service for Peggy S. Pevarnik will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Bible Baptist Church, 1103 Front Street, Alger with Pastor Jason Dunaway.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, for the benevolence of the family, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812. Make checks payable to the funeral home.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

She died at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at her residence.

