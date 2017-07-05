Home Obituaries Peggy S. Pevarnik

Peggy S. Pevarnik

Posted on July 5, 2017
0
0
0

age 58, Alger

A memorial service for Peggy S. Pevarnik will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Bible Baptist Church, 1103 Front Street, Alger with Pastor Jason Dunaway.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, for the benevolence of the family, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812. Make checks payable to the funeral home.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

She died at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at her residence.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Floyd Arthur Rose

    Arrangements for Floyd Arthur Rose are pending at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandu…
    July 5, 2017
    16 second read

  • Kathryn E. Ball

    Arrangements Kathryn E. Ball are pending at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.…
    July 3, 2017
    17 second read

  • John Justin ‘Jack’ Kin

    Arrangements for John Justin “Jack” Kin are pending at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.…
    July 3, 2017
    16 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply