Age, 59

Lima

A graveside service for Penny S. Emerick will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Preston Cemetery, Alger by Pastor Teresa Wenrick.

She died at 8:22 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

She was born Sept. 24, 1960 in Lima to the late Oren and Pauline “Pug” (Dyer) Wright. Penny was previously married to the late Tom Emerick and they were divorced.

Surviving are her brother, Tracy Wright of Kenton and two sisters, Sherry (Doug) Sauer of Findlay and Patty Burkheimer of Lima.

Penny worked for Chief Supermarket, Lima as a cashier.

Donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 and/or the Allen County Humane Society, 3606 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com