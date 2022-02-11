Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Perry Leonard Coomes

Perry Leonard Coomes of Forest, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Lima Memorial Hospital, Lima Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, Kenton Ohio Tuesday February 15, 2022, 1:00 PM. Visitation will be held at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME Tuesday, February 15, 2022 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

