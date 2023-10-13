Home Obituaries Philip Dean Roy

Philip Dean Roy

Posted on October 13, 2023
0

Services for Philip Dean Roy, 67 will begin at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger by David Holbrook.  Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.  

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday.  

He died on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at his residence. 

