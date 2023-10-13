Services for Philip Dean Roy, 67 will begin at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger by David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday.

He died on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at his residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!