Philip E. McNeal Posted on July 26, 2022

Philip E. McNeal, 54, of New Hampshire, OH passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on July 24, 2022. Per Philip's wishes, no public services are scheduled at this time. Services are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com