Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Dunkirk

Services for Philip E. Pinks will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Auglaize Free United Baptist Church, Maysville by Pastor Bill Prater. Burial will be in Dunkirk Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the church.

He died at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!