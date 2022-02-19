Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Phillip L. Beidelschies

Phillip L. Beidelschies, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Doctor’s Hospital in Columbus.

Funeral services for Phillip L. Beidelschies will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Rev. Doug Pummel officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitations will be on Monday, February 21, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!