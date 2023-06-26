Graveside services for Phillip L. Jordan, 77 of Rushsylvania, will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, July 06, 2023, at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 05, 2023, at the Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

He passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus with his family at his side. He was born on March 03,1946, in Kenton, Ohio to the late Darrel W. and Georgia P. (Williams) Jordan.

Memorial donations in Phillips honor may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice or the Amvets Post 1994 in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

