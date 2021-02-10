Phillip Mullins Posted on February 10, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 70Kenton Private family services for Phillip Mullins will take place at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated. He died at 8:34 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton. Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!