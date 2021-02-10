Home Obituaries Phillip Mullins

Phillip Mullins

Posted on February 10, 2021
0
Age, 70
Kenton

Private family services for Phillip Mullins will take place at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated.

He died at 8:34 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

