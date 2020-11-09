Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 83

Logan County

Phyllis A. Standley, 83, of Logan County, passed away early Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 in Mary Rutan Hospital, surrounded by her family, after suffering a stroke.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St. Bellefontaine. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday and burial will be in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Cancer Society, c/o Mary Rutan Foundation, 205 E Palmer Rd, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Due to current pandemic orders, please be symptom-free, practice social distancing and wear a mask.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Standley family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

