Phyllis Ann Bryan, 73 of Plain City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at OSU Ross Heart Hospital.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood. Pastor Dale Baker will officiate. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org), 5455 N. High St, Columbus, OH 43214.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

