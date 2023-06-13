Phyllis Ann Rockhold, 83 of Kenton passed away at Marion General Hospital on Friday, June 9, 2023.

A graveside service will be held at 10am at Wolf Creek Cemetery on Monday, June 26, 2023 with Pastor Craig Mansfield officiating. Memorials can be directed to American Cancer Society or Ohio Health Hospice in her memory. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

