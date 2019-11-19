Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 80

Phoenix, Ariz.

formerly of Kenton

Services for Phyllis J. Guttenberg will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at the Kenton First Reformed United Church of Christ, 313 W. Columbus St., by Pastor Tom Eisenman. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

She died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

She was born in Kenton on April 13, 1939 to the late Benedict J. and Dorothy L. (Draper) Kipfer. Phyllis married Robert H. Guttenberg and he survives.

Also surviving are two children, Dema Kay (Gary) Schulte and Lauren Gene (Matteo) Dasaro, both of Phoenix, Ariz.; and a granddaughter, Sophia Schulte of Phoenix.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Kipfer.

Phyllis was a 1957 graduate of Kenton High School.

Prior to moving to Phoenix, Phyllis was an active member of the Kenton First Reformed Church of Christ where she served as the church organist.

She was also active in the Kenton Eagles.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Phyllis to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.