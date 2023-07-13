Phyllis J. Kaiser

Phyllis Jean Kaiser, age 92, of Harrod, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 9:04 PM at Lima Memorial Health System.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Pastor Don Clinger officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15th at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

