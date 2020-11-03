Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 81

Findlay

Services for Phyllis L. Krichbaum will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Heritage Christian Union Church, Forest led by Pastor Ken Gray

Friends may call 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

She died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Heritage Village of Clyde.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Akron in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH.

Clark Shields is pleased to be serving the Krichbaum family. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!